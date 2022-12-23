Eau Claire ice rinks being prepped ahead of Tuesday opening

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One good thing comes from this cold: ice rinks are gearing up to open next week.
The City of Eau Claire Parks and Recreation department is out Friday flooding rinks and getting them ready with a planned opening date of Tuesday, December 27.
"General skate" ice rinks in Eau Claire are located at Newell, Mitscher, Oakwood Hills, Demmler parks as well as Sam Davey Elementary.
Ice skating rinks with warming shelters include Pinehurst Park, Roosevelt Elementary, Putnam Heights Elementary, and Boyd Park.
More about Eau Claire ice rinks can be found by clicking here.