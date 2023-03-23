Eau Claire installs more handicap parking at Fairfax Pool in response to concerns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The deadline is approaching for discounted season passes for Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire, and more people with mobility issues will be able to enjoy it.
In April 2022, News 18 did a 'You Ask, We Answer' segment on a local resident's concerns about the small amount of handicap parking spaces at the public pool.
Related article: You Ask, We Answer: Will Fairfax Pool add more handicap parking spaces?
In accordance with state law, the city of Eau Claire had the minimum number of required handicap stalls.
In direct response to customer concerns, the city repainted new lines and added new signs last summer, increasing the number of accessible stalls from four to 10. Four of them are even van accessible.
"We've increased the number of accessible parking spaces in response to patron requests, and we always want to ensure a great experience for everyone at Fairfax Pool," said Christine Mohr, the facility and programs supervisor of the recreation division with the City of Eau Claire.
Marsha Robinson of Eau Claire, who we spoke with last year, said she used to drive away in tears when she found all the handicap spots were full and could not swim for the day.
With her multiple sclerosis and sciatica issues, she said having these extra stalls is great.
"I was very impressed. I was not waiting for them to actually come right out and put new spots in right away for us. I knew we needed them, but I just wasn't expecting it and it was a great relief," said Robinson.
The discounted prices for the 2023 season pass holiday sale ends March 31, 2023. Fairfax Pool is set to open June 3. Click here to learn more about pool costs.