Eau Claire Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah despite rising national antisemitism

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As antisemitism continues to rise across the nation, our local Jewish community is persevering and celebrating Hanukkah.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2021 was the highest year on record for documented reports of harassment, vandalism, and violence directed against Jewish people.
Local leaders say it's important to publicly celebrate the holiday despite the hatred.
Hanukkah lasts for eight nights and eight days and happens during the darkest days of the year.
"Hanukkah is our celebration of lights. It goes back to when the first temple was destroyed. The story is that we didn't have enough oil to light our lamps for even one night, but they lasted for eight nights," said Danielle Pilkin, president of Temple Sholom in Eau Claire.
Officials at Temple Sholom said locally, their temple has not experienced anti-Semitic attacks. But, their rabbi has personally experienced antisemitism while working as a chaplain at a local hospital two years ago.
"I had a patient who found out I was Jewish. They asked me to lower my mask to see how large my nose was and if they could fit coins up my nose and how many," said Rabbi Natalie Shribman of Temple Sholom.
She refused to lower her mask. She felt shocked and confused, among other emotions.
"At the time I just, I felt overwhelmed and scared."
"Why do you want to continue to public celebrate Hanukkah despite all the antisemitism?" asked reporter Katrina Lim.
"Hanukkah is a holiday that shows a triumph over antisemitism," Rabbi Shribman emphasized. "Even though there are people who are trying to oppress the Maccabees or the Jewish people, we can still overcome and we do have have a right to have our beliefs be out there and have our practices be done publicly."
Pilkin echoes that sentiment. Earlier in December, members of Sholom Temple had a Hanukkah party, eating traditional food like potato latkes, lighting the Menorah or Hannukiah, and playing Hanukkah trivia.
"It's a way to show the community that we are together as one, that we are not going to let antisemitism destroy our faith or our families or our communities," Pilkin said.
Pilkin and Rabbi Shribman said their families celebrate Hanukkah by spinning the dreidel and spending time with family. This year Hanukkah ends on Monday.