Eau Claire Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah despite rising national antisemitism

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the
Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the
Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Eau Claire Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah despite rising national antisemitism

  • 0
Hanukkah Menorah and Torah

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As antisemitism continues to rise across the nation, our local Jewish community is persevering and celebrating Hanukkah.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2021 was the highest year on record for documented reports of harassment, vandalism, and violence directed against Jewish people.

Local leaders say it's important to publicly celebrate the holiday despite the hatred.

Hanukkah lasts for eight nights and eight days and happens during the darkest days of the year.

"Hanukkah is our celebration of lights. It goes back to when the first temple was destroyed. The story is that we didn't have enough oil to light our lamps for even one night, but they lasted for eight nights," said Danielle Pilkin, president of Temple Sholom in Eau Claire.

Officials at Temple Sholom said locally, their temple has not experienced anti-Semitic attacks.  But, their rabbi has personally experienced antisemitism while working as a chaplain at a local hospital two years ago.

"I had a patient who found out I was Jewish.  They asked me to lower my mask to see how large my nose was and if they could fit coins up my nose and how many," said Rabbi Natalie Shribman of Temple Sholom.

She refused to lower her mask.  She felt shocked and confused, among other emotions.

"At the time I just, I felt overwhelmed and scared."

"Why do you want to continue to public celebrate Hanukkah despite all the antisemitism?" asked reporter Katrina Lim.

"Hanukkah is a holiday that shows a triumph over antisemitism," Rabbi Shribman emphasized. "Even though there are people who are trying to oppress the Maccabees or the Jewish people, we can still overcome and we do have have a right to have our beliefs be out there and have our practices be done publicly."

Pilkin echoes that sentiment.  Earlier in December, members of Sholom Temple had a Hanukkah party, eating traditional food like potato latkes, lighting the Menorah or Hannukiah, and playing Hanukkah trivia.

"It's a way to show the community that we are together as one, that we are not going to let antisemitism destroy our faith or our families or our communities," Pilkin said.

Pilkin and Rabbi Shribman said their families celebrate Hanukkah by spinning the dreidel and spending time with family.  This year Hanukkah ends on Monday.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you