Eau Claire library asking for your thoughts as they plan for the future

Library Statue

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire public library is making its three-year strategic plan and wants your community input.

In a press release, library officials said in order to gather ideas and suggestions, staff created a special survey. They need to know how the community uses its facilities and its many services, so they want to learn what's working and where they can improve.

The survey is available now through July 15 and should take less than 10 minutes to complete. Click here for the survey.

