Eau Claire library celebrating international games month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Feeling competitive and want to test your skills while making new friends, or enemies? The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is celebrating International Games Month with events.
International Games Month is celebrated by libraries across the globe. Here in Eau Claire, Bradley Lindstrom, a staff member at the library, said that there will be games for all ages through the month of November.
The library will have a whole host of game nights for kids, teenagers, and adults, with a new addition this year, Nostalgia Video Game Night. Lindstrom said that games are a great way to make you really think while bringing people together.
"Games are a great way of bringing community members together in ways that a lot of things don't," said Lindstrom. "Adult game night has been super popular the last few years, and friends have been made there. And that alone makes me feel great having the events."
This Friday, The Brewing Projekt will host an adult game night for those 21+. Pre-registration is required, and Lindstrom said that spots are almost filled up.