Eau Claire library looking for teens to serve on advisory board

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is looking for teenagers to join its Teen Advisory Board.
The Teen Advisory Board, or TAB, is a group of volunteers that work with an adult facilitator to make the library a better place.
Anyone in grades 7-12 who is 12-18 years old can join. They also must be a cardholder of the library.
Once on the board, the teenagers will help with things like promoting the library and deciding what books to purchase.
To join, fill out this form.
You can also email questions to ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wis.us or call 715-839-5007.