Eau Claire library to temporarily close drive-thru lane for improvements

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A temporary lane closure is coming to the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.
Officials announced Friday that the drive-thru lane will be closed temporarily to allow for accessibility improvements.
Beginning Monday, February 27, the drive-thru lane will be closed so the curb can be cut back. That will allow drivers to pull closer to the library's pick-up and drop-off windows.
Construction is expected to end Saturday, March 4.
During that time, all materials will need to be picked up inside the building. There will be signs to help you find what you need.
Customers who do not want to enter the library should pause their holds prior to February 27.