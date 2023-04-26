Eau Claire man charged with child enticement, sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Charges of child enticement, sexual assault and other charges were filed Wednesday against an Eau Claire man.
Coy Buchanan faces ten felonies. According to the criminal complaint the girl came forward last week and said that Buchanan had been raping her, starting when she was 17. She said when she began to scream, he would cover her mouth, or would take her to his place of employment and let her scream and cry because the business was closed and no one would hear.
She estimated the assaults occurred 20 to 40 times. When questioned by detectives, Buchanan first denied her claims, but eventually admitted it happened four times.