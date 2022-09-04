Eau Claire man makes history, brings home Kubb World Championship trophy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire history has been made all the way from Sweden. A man from the Valley just became the first American to win the Kubb World Championship.
Gregg Jochimsen, a seventh grade social studies teacher in Chippewa Falls, has been playing kubb for ten years and is a five-time National tournament winner. The U.S. tournament is held right here in Eau Claire. The worlds are held on the island of Gotland off of the Swedish coast, which is where kubb originated.
Jochimsen said after honing his skill on home territory, he was ready to take on pros from around the world.
"I've had the experience here playing the Nationals and being in that center stage here a few times, so I really welcomed it, I enjoyed it," Jochimsen said. "There were several times the competition was going and on I just turned my back to look at the crowd and say, 'Man, I'm here,' and how exciting is that? To be a part of that and to be successful with that."
He won both the teams and individual competitions on Gotland and said he loved the excitement of a worlds crowd , even though they were cheering against the Americans.
Now, he's getting ready to start another school year, but he said he's still processing the joy of returning to the U.S. a kubb world champion.