Eau Claire Meals on Wheels delivers extra food for Thanksgiving weekend

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - For those who can't travel for the Turkey Day food, a local program is making sure a piece of Thanksgiving is brought to them.
On Wednesday volunteers with Meals on Wheels delivered nearly 650 meals to residents in Eau Claire County.
Meals on Wheels is a program under the Eau Claire County Aging and Disability Resource Center.
It's a home delivery service for seniors who are homebound.
Because of the holiday weekend, participants were able to order extra meals for free.
ADRC manager Betsy Henck said in order to prepare nearly double what they normally serve, extra volunteers were called in to cook and staff members arrived early to help package the food.
"It's really heartwarming to know that we are able to help people stay in their homes where they want to be and help them be as independent as possible," Henck said. "It's just really nice to know that somebody is checking in on them, especially during the holiday season when we know some of our participants don't have family or friends close by who are able to come and check on them."
Meals on Wheels serves around 350 to 400 participants each day.