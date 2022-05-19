Eau Claire Memorial wins BRC golf championship

HALLIE (WQOW) - Parker Etzel earned medalist honors and the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team capped a dominant Big Rivers Conference season with the league championship Thursday.
The Old Abes finished with a team score of 284 at Lake Hallie Golf Club. Hudson High School finished second (300), followed by River Falls High School (313), Eau Claire North High School (314) and Chippewa Falls High School (319).
"Today was fantastic. They performed really well," Old Abes head coach Ryan Isaacson said.
"I think we can do good things in the postseason if we just keep our focus," said Ben Christianson, who finished tied for third with a round of 2-over par 72.
Etzel birdied his final three holes to finish with a 3-under par 67. Memorial's Will Schlitz finished second with a 71. Cole Fisher (74) finished 8th, while Andrew Parrett (78) finished tied for 13th.
River Falls' Matthew Marsollek, Rice Lake's Davin Hauck and Hudson's Oscar Grothaus also tied for third. Hudson's Brandon Hillman finished seventh (73), while River Falls' Trey Timm (75) finished ninth.
Chippewa Falls' Brody Markert and New Richmond High School's Charlie Boe both shot rounds of 6-over par 76 to tie for 10th.