Eau Claire middle schoolers visit composting center after starting program at school

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire middle schoolers were out getting their hands dirty after starting a composting program at their school.
Around 30 students from DeLong Middle School visited Earthbound Environmental Center on Friday to learn about composting.
Last year, students decided to help the custodians sort lunch waste and start a composting program.
"I noticed that Bob, the custodian who does the lunch shifts, was doing a lot of work, and kids also needed help figuring out like what things need to go in the compost and what things need to go in the garbage," eighth grader Logan Dunbar said. "So I just decided to go up and see if I could help."
Now students from different grades can sign up to help sort waste during lunch.
While at Earthbound, those students were able to learn about what happens to the compost after it arrives at the facility.
"You see the compost in the compost bins and all you see is like fruits and apples and stuff, and then you see this and it's like dirt. I can't comprehend this, how did this happen?" sixth grader Elaine Gingerich said.
The students also met with staff from Flynn Elementary School who are interested in starting a composting program at their school.