Eau Claire mother and daughter writing children's book to educate on Ehlers-Danlos

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fresh off releasing a coloring book to raise disability awareness, a mother and daughter are hard at work on a new children's book to further educate the community.
Pey Carter and her daughter Abbey both live with Ehlers-Danlos, or EDS, a genetic disorder that affects joint and skin tissue.
In April, the pair released a coloring book that featured puns about the disorder as well as zebras, the unofficial mascot for the disorder. It symbolizes the rareness of the syndrome and the visible and invisible symptoms of EDS.
"It was my daughter's idea to do this book because she wanted to make sure that other kids like herself knew that there are other kids out there and to help kids, typical kids that understand that going to school looks different for other people than it does for them," said Pey.
The new book is currently being illustrated and will tell the story of Abigail, a child recently diagnosed with EDS.
The Kickstarter campaign to fund the project is still ongoing. If you'd like to support the new book, click/tap here.
The new book would be titled "Bendy Bones and Stretchy Skin."