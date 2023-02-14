Eau Claire mother, daughter bringing awareness to Ehlers Danlos Syndrome with coloring book

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local advocate is releasing books to spread disability awareness. They're made with her fifth-grade daughter, because the two share Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.
Both Pey Carter and their daughter Abbey have hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos, or EDS. Mayo Clinic describes this as a genetic connective tissue disorder that gives you overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin. Pey described it as if the glue holding your body together doesn't work.
Pey said it affects every aspect of their lives, and Abbey struggles to answer questions from her classmates about the disorder, so they are making a picture book with Abbey and Pey as main characters, who teach Abbey's class all about EDS.
"As we were working on that we thought what a neat idea to do a coloring book that was Ehlers Danlos themed," Pey said. "Because there's a lot of humor and puns with EDS like flexy and I know it, my joints go out more than I do."
So they drew up some designs and made a Kickstarter for the book "Dazzle On." They're already well over their goal of $300. Pey said the books have been a great way to support her daughter, and hopes it will show other kids with EDS they are not alone.
The picture book, called Unbreakable Bonds, is set to be released in June. The Kickstarter is open until March 10, click here for more.