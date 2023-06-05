Eau Claire Municipal Band kicks off the summer season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kick off the start of your week with Eau Claire’s longest-performing community band. The Eau Claire Municipal Band opens its 121st Season at the Owen Park bandshell on Monday.
The Summer concert series features an hour filled with popular show tunes, patriotic marches, and classical favorites. One of the longest-standing members, Mandy Bauer, says it is a chance for the community to connect with the history and tradition of the band while listen to music.
“People sitting together in a beautiful park in a historical location in this town," said Bauer. "Our band is well over 100 years old. We do some big band stuff, we do marches, we do polka. If you can think of it, we probably play it.”
New band director Robert Baldwin is also introducing a new tradition, theme nights with brand new musical arrangements. Concerts are free to the public.
You can catch the Eau Claire Municipal Band all summer-long at Owen Park on Monday nights at 7:30 p.m.