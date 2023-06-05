 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eau Claire Municipal Band kicks off the summer season

  • 0
Eau Claire Municipal Band
Eau Claire Municipal Band

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kick off the start of your week with Eau Claire’s longest-performing community band. The Eau Claire Municipal Band opens its 121st Season at the Owen Park bandshell on Monday.

The Summer concert series features an hour filled with popular show tunes, patriotic marches, and classical favorites. One of the longest-standing members, Mandy Bauer, says it is a chance for the community to connect with the history and tradition of the band while listen to music.

“People sitting together in a beautiful park in a historical location in this town," said Bauer. "Our band is well over 100 years old. We do some big band stuff, we do marches, we do polka. If you can think of it, we probably play it.”

New band director Robert Baldwin is also introducing a new tradition, theme nights with brand new musical arrangements. Concerts are free to the public.

You can catch the Eau Claire Municipal Band all summer-long at Owen Park on Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you