Eau Claire murder suspect to be sentenced today

Today, one of the Latin Kings gang members who murdered an Eau Claire man in 2020 will be sentenced.
Juan Olivarez is due in court at 2:00 PM.
He pleaded guilty to felony murder, attempted robbery, and aggravated battery in December of last year.
Olivarez, along with two others -- Joe Moya and Ian Kearns - were charged in the shooting death of Edwin Garcia-Smith. The three suspects lived in the Chicago area and returned there after the murder, which took place in March 2020 at Garcia-Smith's apartment on Kappus Drive -- off of Golf Road.
Moya also pleaded guilty to murder and other crimes, and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10th. Kearns was pronounced dead in an Illinois hospital.
