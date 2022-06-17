Eau Claire named one of the 16 coolest cities in the U.S.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire caught national attention again, when the New York City based site, Thrillist, named it as one of the 16 coolest cities in the country.
“It means a lot to us to get Eau Claire in national publications like this," Luke Alex with Visit Eau Claire, said. "There’s no way to track the direct impact that it has. We’ve been in Thrillist Magazine I believe 4 times in the last two years.”
Dustin Nelson, the senior staff writer who described Eau Claire in the article, actually has history here. He’s a North High School alum, and said he has been blown away by how the city has evolved since he was a Husky.
“To me, it’s pretty wild how much Eau Claire has changed in the last two decades," Nelson said. "That embracing of what is there. That area downtown, along Water Street is wildly different than when I was young. I think that a lot of what happened is that building on itself. But, the end result has been embracing that waterfront. It was always beautiful, but there wasn’t always a lot to do down there.”
The Thrillist list puts Eau Claire in a category with cities like Juneau, Alaska, Hot Springs, Arkansas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. All of these locales have aspects that make them unique, but there are also common threads.
“[Eau Claire] It has a character, it has something unique about it," Nelson explained. "It’s a place worth stopping by, and I think that’s the case with a lot of these [cities], there’s something really special in each place.”
