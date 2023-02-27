 Skip to main content
Eau Claire native McCabe traded to Toronto

  • Updated
CHICAGO (WQOW) - Eau Claire native and professional hockey player Jake McCabe is switching NHL jerseys.

McCabe was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday.

According to Hockey Reference, McCabe, a defenseman, has registered 20 points in 55 games this season.

McCabe played his first eight seasons with the Buffalo Sabres before joining Chicago for the 2021-22 campaign.

