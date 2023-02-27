Eau Claire native McCabe traded to Toronto

CHICAGO (WQOW) - Eau Claire native and professional hockey player Jake McCabe is switching NHL jerseys.
McCabe was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday.
Thank you, Jake 👏 pic.twitter.com/dqrzYoIRxt— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 27, 2023
We have another trade to announce ‼️ pic.twitter.com/d0mGU8wmBY— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 27, 2023
According to Hockey Reference, McCabe, a defenseman, has registered 20 points in 55 games this season.
McCabe played his first eight seasons with the Buffalo Sabres before joining Chicago for the 2021-22 campaign.