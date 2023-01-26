Eau Claire native named Wisconsin Poet Laureate, honored for literature and poetry

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An Eau Claire native is being honored by the state for his work in poetry and literature.
Nicholas Gulig will serve as Wisconsin's Poet Laureate for 2023 and 2024.
The Poet Laureate acts as an advocate for poetry and literature across the state and works with communities to promote the arts for all ages.
Gulig, an Eau Claire native and Memorial High School graduate, wrote his first book "North of Order" in 2011 and has since written "Book of Lake," and "Orient," and has won the Wisconsin People and Ideas Poetry Award twice.
Gulig said the honor is validating in a field with little validation.
"You end up having to apply for everything you can find," he said. "You end up having to try to publish your work in as many places as possible and most of those places say no. So you come to expect and get used to and navigate rejection. And then something like this happens and it feels like it comes out of nowhere."
Gulig said he plans to split his time between the Poet Laureate position and his job as an associate professor at UW-Whitewater.