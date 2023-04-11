 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

Eau Claire nonprofits share state budget priorities

  • 0
Lawmakers and nonprofit leaders Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local and state lawmakers met with nonprofit leaders Tuesday morning to learn what they'd like to see ahead of the Joint Finance Committee hearing.

At Wonders of Nature Café in Eau Claire, Democratic members of the committee highlighted Governor Tony Evers' biennial budget proposal.

Part of the proposal includes investing $200 million to continue the Workforce Innovation Grant program, $16 million to address the teacher shortage, and $75 million to create a venture capital program for entrepreneurs.

They also listened to the budget priorities of local organizations.

Lynn Buske, the lead organizer of JONAH (Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope), said she'd like to see money allocated to help marginalized people.   She wants to close the gap between those who are struggling and those who are well-off.

"We need more housing," Buske said. "We need more mental health services. To have Badger Care expanded would greatly benefit families. And there's a huge childcare gap so to see funding go to those things would be really life-changing for a lot of people who are really struggling."

Executive director Pa Thao of the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition said she'd like to see more money set aside for domestic violence and sexual assault services, especially those that prioritize and black and brown communities.

"We know that one of the big factors as to why women don't leave abusive relationships are financial and economic hardships," Thao said. "So by being able to have access to better health care, access to child care, that would enable survivors and victims to find ways to leave safely and be able to leave knowing that there are services like that available for them."

Both Democratic and Republican members of the Joint Finance Committee plan to have additional public hearings in the Wisconsin Dells Wednesday, Apr. 12 and Wednesday, Apr. 26 in Minocqua.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you