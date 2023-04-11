Eau Claire nonprofits share state budget priorities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local and state lawmakers met with nonprofit leaders Tuesday morning to learn what they'd like to see ahead of the Joint Finance Committee hearing.
At Wonders of Nature Café in Eau Claire, Democratic members of the committee highlighted Governor Tony Evers' biennial budget proposal.
Part of the proposal includes investing $200 million to continue the Workforce Innovation Grant program, $16 million to address the teacher shortage, and $75 million to create a venture capital program for entrepreneurs.
They also listened to the budget priorities of local organizations.
Lynn Buske, the lead organizer of JONAH (Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope), said she'd like to see money allocated to help marginalized people. She wants to close the gap between those who are struggling and those who are well-off.
"We need more housing," Buske said. "We need more mental health services. To have Badger Care expanded would greatly benefit families. And there's a huge childcare gap so to see funding go to those things would be really life-changing for a lot of people who are really struggling."
Executive director Pa Thao of the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition said she'd like to see more money set aside for domestic violence and sexual assault services, especially those that prioritize and black and brown communities.
"We know that one of the big factors as to why women don't leave abusive relationships are financial and economic hardships," Thao said. "So by being able to have access to better health care, access to child care, that would enable survivors and victims to find ways to leave safely and be able to leave knowing that there are services like that available for them."
Both Democratic and Republican members of the Joint Finance Committee plan to have additional public hearings in the Wisconsin Dells Wednesday, Apr. 12 and Wednesday, Apr. 26 in Minocqua.