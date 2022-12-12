 Skip to main content
Eau Claire North's Bob Johnson to join Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association HOF

  • Updated
  • 0
061422 North baseball postgame talk at Fox Cities Stadium

North head coach Bob Johnson addresses his team after losing 6-4 to Greendale in the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals on June 14, 2022.

(WQOW) - Former Eau Claire North head baseball coach Bob Johnson will become a hall of famer next year.

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announced Monday Johnson is one of six individuals that will be inducted into its Hall of Fame in February at a banquet in Madison.

Joining Johnson in the class of 2023 is John Matera of Kenosha Tremper High School, Dave Bahr of Lake Country Lutheran High School, John Hamilton of Westby High School, former Sun Prairie High School coach Rob Hamilton, and former La Crosse Aquinas High School head coach Scott Bagniefski.

Johnson, who retired from coaching in June, led North to a 307-79 record, nine Big Rivers Conference titles and eight Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament appearances. He was WBCA Coach of the Year in 2011.

The Hall of Fame banquet will be at the Madison West Marriott on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

"It is an outstanding class of individuals, who have been outstanding representatives of not only their programs, but their schools and communities," Mark R. Fuller, Chair of the Hall of Fame Committee, said in a release. "It is an incredible group whose contributions to the sport will forever be remembered by those in the state baseball fraternity as well as the young me they coached."

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

