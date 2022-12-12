Eau Claire North's Bob Johnson to join Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association HOF

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Dunn and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&