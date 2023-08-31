Eau Claire pickleball courts resurfaced, project celebrated

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some newly resurfaced pickleball courts are ready for players in Eau Claire.
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning celebrating the recent resurfacing of six pickleball courts at McDonough Park.
The Pickleball Club of the Chippewa Valley says the old courts were cracking. The project filled and sealed those cracks and after it was resurfaced, it was painted with three different colors.
Club president Greg Helgeson said they were able to fund the $37,000 project through donations.
The resurfacing also comes as pickleball is gaining popularity in the Chippewa Valley.
"We've grown our membership by 100 members. We now currently have over 470 club members in our club," he said.
The club will be holding a 'Pickleball Palooza' event September 8 and 9 at McDonough Park. They say the event is a great time for people to come out and play on the new courts.