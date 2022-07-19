Eau Claire Pizza Hut wins playoff opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dylan OConnell homered, Gabe Richardson and Luke Erickson combined for 5 RBI and Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 opened its American Legion AAA regional baseball tournament with a 10-6 win over La Crosse Post 52 on Tuesday.
Eau Claire advances to face Chippewa Falls Post 77 on Wednesday afternoon in the winner's bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Full schedule
OConnell's solo home run in the second inning gave Eau Claire a 2-1 lead. He also doubled and scored on one of Richardson's three doubles. Richardson drove in two runs while Erickson drove in three.
Mason Kostka finished 3-for-4. Henry Wilkinson earned the win on the mound.