 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eau Claire Pizza Hut wins playoff opener

  • Updated
  • 0
071922 Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 vs La Crosse Post 52

Dylan OConnell celebrates with his Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 teammates after hitting a home run at Carson Park on July 19, 2022.

 Nickalas Tabbert

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dylan OConnell homered, Gabe Richardson and Luke Erickson combined for 5 RBI and Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 opened its American Legion AAA regional baseball tournament with a 10-6 win over La Crosse Post 52 on Tuesday.

Eau Claire advances to face Chippewa Falls Post 77 on Wednesday afternoon in the winner's bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Full schedule

OConnell's solo home run in the second inning gave Eau Claire a 2-1 lead. He also doubled and scored on one of Richardson's three doubles. Richardson drove in two runs while Erickson drove in three.

Mason Kostka finished 3-for-4. Henry Wilkinson earned the win on the mound.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags