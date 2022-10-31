Eau Claire Plan Commission approves site plan for former Ottawa House

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday the Eau Claire Plan Commission approved recommending a rezoning request and approved the site plan for a new mixed-use building on the site of the former Ottawa House on Water Street.
As we reported in September, the Landmarks Commission voted "yes" to tearing down the historic building, which was most recently a used book store.
Investment Realty plans to tear it down and to construct a two-story building with two small commercial spaces in the front of the first floor and six two-bedroom apartments on the first and second floor.
Depending on inflation, officials estimate the project will cost between $750,000 to $1 million. They tried to save the property, but an architect who recently inspected it found major structural deficiencies like foundation, wall, and joist problems.
"Right now that building, it's not really doing anything for the community. It's just sitting there vacant. So it'll not only increase the property value of the area, but it will help with residential needs and small commercial spaces," said Joe Miller, realtor and manager of Investment Realty.
The new building will have some similar historic features to the Ottawa House like wood lap siding and a decorative front façade along with a parapet wall on the front of the building.
The site plan will now go before city council Monday, November 8.
Investment Realty plans to raze the building that week if approved.