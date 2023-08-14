Eau Claire Plan Commission recommends Mt. Washington site plan to City Council

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday night, members of Eau Claire's Shawtown neighborhood voiced their concerns surrounding the plans to renovate a vacant, historic building on the city's lower west side.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission opened discussion Monday regarding the site plan for the Mt. Washington building, which aims to bring 200 new apartments to the area.
According to the commission's agenda packet, the developer, Altitude Capital Partners, is seeking to change the zoning from residential to mixed use, as well as have their site plan approved by the Eau Claire City Council. If approved, they would start construction this September.
Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission recommended the plan to council, but not before neighborhood residents voiced their concerns over the project's current plans.
"This issue of no sidewalks seriously concerns me. Secondly I have concerns about the exterior lighting," said one Shawtown neighborhood resident.
"The proposed removal of additional trees will affect what I look at every day," another Shawtown neighborhood resident said.
One project official responded with possible solutions.
"Sidewalks adjacent to the property, we are happy to be helpful with. And we are going to minimize as much tree cutting as we can. To the lighting referenced, I am not exactly familiar with that but we can work with the development team and design team to run through that as well," said Brian Dohmen.
The site plan will now face a vote from the Council at their next meeting.
If approved, construction is anticipated to be completed in September 2025.