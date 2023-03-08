Eau Claire Police Department hiring/recruiting new officers after referendum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - News 18 is continuing coverage on how area emergency services are doing after the November referendum, when voters chose to pay a little more in taxes to fund new hires in those departments.
The Eau Claire Police Department (ECPD) said in the fall that they needed more officers to handle an increase in 911 calls. They reported a 67% increase in calls over the last 10 years, but had the same number of officers responding despite that spike.
Deputy Chief Derek Thomas said they've already hired one associate position, and are still hiring for eight total officer positions created by the referendum.
He said two of those positions are in process, meaning, they've begun the vetting process of bringing a new officer on board.
"Usually to get a police officer hired within our department it takes about a year," Deputy Chief Thomas said. "It's a long process, it's a rigorous process, and it should be. We want to make sure that we hire the absolute best candidates for the city of Eau Claire."
That includes agility testing, multiple interviews, an extensive background check and a polygraph test. In addition, several new hires will still have to go to recruit school.