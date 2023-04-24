Eau Claire Police Department learning about AI and its capabilities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Snapchat released a new AI and it's causing concern among parents.
Snapchat AI also known as "My AI", is an artificial intelligence that people can use on the app to have conversations with.
Related: Snapchat rolls out chatbot powered by ChatGPT to all users
Users who click on My AI will be prompted with an explanation about it and that it will use information that you share to quote personalize your experience. But some parents are concerned with what this AI might be capable of.
There's also concern the app could spread incorrect or harmful information to its many users who are under 18.
Perhaps the biggest concern, you can't delete My AI from your snapchat account. Josh Miller, with the Eau Claire County Police Department, said this technology is so new that they are just learning what it's capable of.
"As it sort of develops and kind of comes onto our radar, we might know a little bit more, but for now it's sort of an unknown for us," said Miller.
Because it's so new, ECPD is reiterating the safe use of social media.
Authorities said parents should keep in touch with what applications their kids are using and who they are talking to. Also it is important for parents to make sure that they are not sharing personal information online such as where you live.