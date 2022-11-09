Eau Claire Police Department reacts to passing of referendum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Chief has shared what the future holds now that voters have approved a referendum aimed at improving emergency response.
This $1.4 million referendum will help provide 15 new emergency response positions to the city, including funding for fire and EMS positions.
Police Chief Matt Rokus said action has already taken place in the process of recruiting more police officers. They have an open recruitment process going on right now and the next one is scheduled to begin next month.
Rokus says the hiring process will take time because they want to make sure they hire people with the right public service mindset, who share their same values, and who can provide excellent public safety services.
"We have a growing community. We are experiencing increased calls for service and are dealing with more complex issues. The passing of the referendum will help us better respond to Eau Claire's growing needs," said Rokus.
For the average homeowner in Eau Claire, the referendum will result in an additional $43.82 in taxes per year.