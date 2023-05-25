Eau Claire Police Department using new license plate recognition software to enforce parking violations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Facial recognition software is now used to unlock our phones. Fingerprints are replacing keys to get into your house. And your voice can be used to verify you are who you say you are.
Now -- the Eau Claire Police Department is using new technology -- to issue parking citations.
The City of Eau Claire has new equipment to enforce parking violations.
"We replaced our previous technology with license plate recognition which is abbreviated LPR. And it will read the plates when vehicles enter or exit the parking ramp," said City Parking Administrator Todd Bohrer. It is also being used in municipal parking lots.
Here's how it works: a mounted camera on the police department's vehicle 'marks' cars using GPS that have not paid. If a user does not pay within ten minutes of entering the parking space -- the department will be alerted.
The new technology was launched in April with the goal of making the patrol process easier for officers. Other cities have plate scanners and Bohrer said it was time to modernize.
"It's the way that it's been going in a lot of cities all over the country is to replace the mechanical arms which tend to break down and have issues with a more digital technology."
The paying process is just as simple. Users can pay for parking using an app. It connects the user to a kiosk located at the parking site which verifies payment.
"So it's very simple if you are in a meeting or a in a show you can just add extra time so you don't have to actually go back to your car and plug a meter like the old days," he said.
Bohrer said the cost to install the LPR system was around $150,000. He says so far -- feedback on the new system has been positive. He says the plate readers will soon be used to enforce two hour parking on the city streets as well.