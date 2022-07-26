Eau Claire Police remember first fallen officer, 101 years after his death

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Police are remembering their first fallen officer Tuesday, 101 years after his death.
On July 26, 1921, Eau Claire Police Chief Elmer Sundby died one day after being shot in the stomach following a street car robbery.
It happened on Menomonie Street, near where the County Materials Complex is planned. Back then though, it was all woods.
The suspect, who jumped in the river during the police chase, was never caught or identified.
Chief Sundby's murder remains the oldest unsolved mystery in Eau Claire.
In a facebook post Tuesday, Eau Claire Police honored the fallen officer, saying they will never forget Chief Sundby's sacrifice.