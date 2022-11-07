Eau Claire residents buying up lottery tickets ahead of $1.9B drawing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A highly anticipated drawing for the biggest lottery prize of all time is happening Monday night.
$1.9 billion — that's billion with a "b" — is on the line Monday. Saturday's drawing already set the record at $1.6 billion, but of course there was no winner, meaning the prize keeps growing.
According to the California Lottery, odds of winning the jackpot by matching all five numbers are one in 292.2 million.
News 18 was out talking to people buying tickets at the Mega Holiday on Highway 93, and those odds haven't stopped some Eau Claire residents from trying their hand.
When asked how he felt about his odds, David Guinthe said "very, very low, but I'll take it if they give it to me." He also wished everyone good luck.
George Kurth said if he wins, he hopes to retire.
"I'd retire and then I'd make a lot of people happy," he said.
The Wisconsin Lottery said that on Saturday, there were five $50,000 tickets sold in Wisconsin.
To enter, you just need to buy a Powerball jackpot ticket for $2. To win the jackpot you need to have all six numbers correct, including the red Powerball number at the end.
A Powerball spokesperson is calling this drawing history in the making.