Eau Claire residents voice concerns over wheel tax proposal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday night, many Eau Claire residents voiced their opinions at the Eau Claire City Council meeting. Most residents expressed frustration with the city's consideration of adding a local vehicle registration fee.
Nine out of 10 residents that spoke during the public comment period Monday night spoke against the city adding a wheel tax.
As previously reported, the new proposal would have the wheel tax at $24, as opposed to the former proposal of $30, which failed in a deadlock vote.
However, many community members still voiced their concerns.
"The well has run dry. I mean I don't have a money tree in my yard," said Jon Case.
"Go after the delinquent taxes that are owed in this city. That would really fix every road in this city. That would take care of the problem," said Lance Sorensen.
"We need to really be talking about how we are going to retrieve money from the state, not from the residents" said Berlye Middleton.
City council is set to vote on the proposal Tuesday.