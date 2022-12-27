Eau Claire room tax revenue projected to be up 17% from 2021

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Room tax revenue for the city of Eau Claire is up from 2021, and that means more city projects have gotten the green light.
Recent room tax collection data from the city shows more people are staying the night in Eau Claire hotels and motels.
Based on January through November of this year compared to all of last year, tax revenue numbers are projected to be up 17%.
So far, the city collected more than $2.2 million in room taxes. This year's numbers have also beaten 2019's room tax numbers pre-Pandemic when roughly $2 million was generated.
"We definitely are hoping to exceed the $2.3 million mark [for this year]. For 2023, we definitely are, even being operationally conservative, we think we're going to hit $2.5 million for next year in collections," said Kitzie Winters, finance director for the city of Eau Claire.
30% of room tax funds are used to pay for city programs and activities like Hobbs Ice Arena, Fairfax Pool, and city parks and trails.
Because of the extra money, the city has been able to do more projects like replace a water heater at Hobbs, install a water play feature at Fairfax, and do upkeep at Carson Park and Phoenix Park.
The other 70% goes towards Visit Eau Claire, which helps promote tourism in our area.
The city has charged a room tax since 1975.
For a breakdown of the city of Eau Claire's operating budget, head to its website by clicking/tapping here.