Eau Claire School Board holding informational meeting about running in spring election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire School Board is already thinking ahead to their spring election.
School board president Tim Nordin and commissioner, Erica Zerr will host the board's annual "How to Run for School Board" informational session on Thursday, November 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Administration building on Main Street.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about how to become a candidate for the election is welcome to attend. The session will include talking about the responsibilities of the board, answering questions, and having all the forms necessary to fill out and declare their candidacy.