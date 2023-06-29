Eau Claire School District sees savings in the tens of thousands during summer by shortening week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - During the school year crews work Monday through Friday in three shifts throughout the day. During the summer district building and grounds crews only work a single shift Monday through Thursday.
The initiative is nothing new for the district. General Manager of Operations Paul Tolar said they have been closing their buildings on Fridays for at least 20 years.
The reasoning behind the decision is energy efficiency. Conserving energy saves the district tens of thousands of dollars each summer.
"What we did was found out we're saving about 15% more energy by bringing everyone from third shift and second shift onto first shift," he said.
In an email to district families they said the program recently saved the district $169,000 in one year alone.
Tolar said air conditioners for buildings run for an average of 10 hours in the summer and 24 during the school year.
The district also feels the financial impact for its vehicle fleet. Tolar said working one shift reduces travel times and cuts down on fuel costs.
He said the district is one of many in the Chippewa Valley that closes its doors on Fridays. He added other districts around the state do not close making it unique for the area.