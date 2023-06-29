 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet,
Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse,
Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette -
North, Marinette - South, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe,
Oconto - North, Oconto - South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee,
Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint
Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon,
Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both PM2.5
and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eau Claire School District sees savings in the tens of thousands during summer by shortening week

  Updated
  • 0
MEADOWVIEW HALLWAY.jpg
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - During the school year crews work Monday through Friday in three shifts throughout the day. During the summer district building and grounds crews only work a single shift Monday through Thursday.

The initiative is nothing new for the district. General Manager of Operations Paul Tolar said they have been closing their buildings on Fridays for at least 20 years.

The reasoning behind the decision is energy efficiency. Conserving energy saves the district tens of thousands of dollars each summer.

"What we did was found out we're saving about 15% more energy by bringing everyone from third shift and second shift onto first shift," he said.

In an email to district families they said the program recently saved the district $169,000 in one year alone.

Tolar said air conditioners for buildings run for an average of 10 hours in the summer and 24 during the school year.

The district also feels the financial impact for its vehicle fleet. Tolar said working one shift reduces travel times and cuts down on fuel costs.

He said the district is one of many in the Chippewa Valley that closes its doors on Fridays. He added other districts around the state do not close making it unique for the area.

