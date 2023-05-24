Eau Claire sees Jersey Mike's open first location

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After much anticipation, Jersey Mike's opened its doors Wednesday to eager customers.
The sub shop offers sandwiches ranging from cold classics to Philley cheesesteaks.
The shop is located off Clairemont Avenue and Hendrickson Drive in front of the old Shopko. It will be open seven days a week and has mobile and online ordering options.
The process to open the store began eight months ago when franchise owner Bart Crockett saw an opportunity in the market. He said the unique sandwich making process sets the shop apart from competitors.
"Jersey Mike's is fresh sliced you can see on the slicer you order your sub... your fresh slice of meats and cheeses and then we got the juice. We put red wine vinegar and blended olive oil on your sub. It gives it the zing and sets it apart," Crockett said.
Besides a grand opening, the store is hosting a fundraiser for the community table, a social services organization. Through May 28 if you make a $3 contribution when you purchase a sandwich, you can receive a buy one get one free sub.
This is the first Jersey's Mikes in Eau Claire. They plan to open another area store in October near the mall.