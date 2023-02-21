Eau Claire shoppers stocking up ahead of storm

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ahead of a winter storm, many across the area are preparing by making sure their groceries are stocked.
Grocery stores across Eau Claire told News 18 they were especially busy Tuesday. Hy-Vee's store director, Brandon Hofeldt, said they saw busy crowds as soon as they opened at 6 a.m.
"The crowds have been really busy even starting earlier this morning. We always compare to last year and the numbers so far for every hour have been dramatically up," Hofeldt said.
He said between 9 to 11 a.m., sales were up 150% compared to a typical day last year. He said they always get busier ahead of storms, but this storm has brought even more customers in than usual.
He said as the snow picks up, some Hy-Vee departments may close early so workers can get home safe. Hofeldt added to check their Facebook page for any closures or changes to their hours.