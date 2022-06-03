Eau Claire Student Transit holds "Driving for Drivers" recruiting event

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Student Transit in Eau Claire held a test drive event at their bus barn on June 3, in the hopes of recruiting some much-needed new drivers.
Student Transit has a shortage of drivers and hope to hire and train about 15 by the time school starts again this fall. Their first ever “Driving for Drivers” event was an open invite for prospects to come and take a big yellow bus for a spin.
“The idea was just, we feel like there’s an intimidation factor that people may have when they see the yellow school bus," Student Transit Director of Operations, Jim Fey said. "The reality is, if you can drive a minivan with your own kids, you can drive a school bus.”
Human Resources Director Jennifer Dewitz can relate. She wasn’t exactly a fan of the idea of getting behind the wheel of a school bus at first.
“I’m in HR. That’s my main job, but throughout the past couple years with shortages, I’ve had to step in and sub," Dewitz said. "I was so scared the first couple of times. I was like, ‘I do not want to drive a school bus route.’ So, something like this where you can come down and calm some of those fears, and then on top of that we have such a great training program.”
Dewitz also explained the process for new drivers starts with an application, followed by interviews and basic screening, and then there are some ride-alongs and preparation for the written exam. Once that exam is passed, a new driver gets their permit and they start working with a Student Transit trainer.
The job is not for everyone, but every child does have to go to school.
“Clearly, we need drivers. We need school bus drivers to get our future great Americans to and from school every day. And so, we are asking for some help from the community," Fey said. "If you’re looking for something to do, a very rewarding job, consider coming down and driving a school bus.”
For more info about driving for Student Transit, click here.