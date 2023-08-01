Eau Claire Student Transit seeing bus driver shortage ahead of 2023-2024 school year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A bus driver shortage in Eau Claire could mean students will have to wait a little longer to be picked up and dropped by the school bus this fall.
That's according to Eau Claire Student Transit's director of safety, David Myers. He said the company is 13 drivers short for this year, which is higher than past years. That is a trend other bus companies are seeing as well.
To handle fewer drivers, some Student Transit routes will be modified to pick up and drop off students. That could mean longer wait times and fuller buses.
"In some cases where there may be a charter school or something and they're spread all ends of the county or our towns or city limits, then that puts us in those boundaries where they're going to ride longer and you're going to be on with a lot more kids," said Myers.
Student Transit is training five new drivers and is actively interviewing people to try to add more drivers before the new school year. While there is a shortage, they're asking parents to be patient with the longer pick-up and drop-off times.
Myers said the school district they serve will be updating route information in Skyward in the coming weeks, and parents can view their child's route there.