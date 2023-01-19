Eau Claire taxpayers to pay less than originally thought for ECASD facilities upgrades

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Taxpayers will be saving some money regarding a recently passed referendum for the Eau Claire Area School District.
As we've reported, voters approved the $98.6 million facilities referendum in November of last year. The original tax impact on the owner of a $200,000 home was $80 per year for 20 years.
District officials say after work with their financial team, they were able to lower that impact to $70 per year for 19 years. This change will save the community a total of just over $8.4 million.
The referendum question read:
Shall the Eau Claire Area School District, Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $98,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions and renovations at Memorial and North High, South Middle and Putnam Heights Elementary Schools; capital maintenance, building infrastructure, and site and extra-curricular facility improvements at Locust Lane, Manz, Meadowview, Northwoods, Putnam Heights, Sam Davey and Sherman Elementary, Northstar and South Middle, and Memorial and North High Schools; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?