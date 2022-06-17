Eau Claire to celebrate Juneteenth this Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Locally, an event will honor the holiday this Saturday.
Last year the event was at Carson Park, but this weekend a free Juneteenth event will be held at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The event is meant to harbor a commitment toward a more united community enriched by its diversity. There will be zones for talking, learning, open mic, and eating.
Juneteenth dates back to 1865 when, on June 19, those in Galveston Texas learned the war had ended and the enslaved were now free. Today, Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.
Juneteenth is officially recognized on June 19, but Eau Claire's event is the 18th.