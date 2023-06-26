 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eau Claire, town of Washington officials respond to new lawsuit against annexation

Annexation image
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The fight over hundreds of acres of land continues in Eau Claire County. The City of Eau Claire annexed land twice from the Town of Washington however both annexations have been met with lawsuits.

On Friday, June 23, the Town of Washington filed its second lawsuit against the City of Eau Claire to block the annexation of 438 acres of land. Developers want to put a housing development near the intersection of Deerfield and Mischler roads. The first lawsuit successfully argued the initial petition was filed improperly and the land was returned to the Washington.

A different type of annexation was filed about a month later. Bob Solberg, chair of the Washington town board, said the annexation is an issue of practicality.

"What demonstrates to me most about the absurdity of this situation is in order for you to get to this property, you have to leave the city limits of Eau Claire; there will be no city street or road that connects to this property," he said. 

In addition to the land's isolation, Solberg said the City of Eau Claire can't provide utilities to the area, citing previous rejections of the project by the Eau Claire Plan Commission as well as the Wisconsin DNR's denial of Eau Claire's request to extend sewer service to the area. Despite these issues, Eau Claire City Attorney Steve Nick said the annexation is an issue of determinism.

"Clearly the strong majority of all the factors that matter under state law apply, so by area of property, by valuation of property and they have 100% of the electors, or the people who would be voting and choosing to want to exercise those political rights in the City of Eau Claire versus the Town of Washington," he said. 

