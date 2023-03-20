Eau Claire Transit Commission looking for citizen member to join, help shape future of local transit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You could have a say in the future of public transportation in the Chippewa Valley as a volunteer member of the Eau Claire Transit Commission.
The City of Eau Claire is looking for people to apply to be part of the commission, which determines local bus routes and makes recommendations to the City Council on fare changes. Members are advocates for the future public transportation in the Chippewa Valley.
The Eau Claire Transit Commission is made up of nine members, including six citizens, a UW-Eau Claire student, an Altoona resident, and one city council member.
Citizen members of the commission are appointed for three-year terms. They meet at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
According to the city website, nearly 200 people service on boats, commissions and committees within the city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County.
You can learn more about what the Transit Commission does by clicking here, and you can apply by clicking here.