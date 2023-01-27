Eau Claire Transit extending hours, adding new route

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're a bus rider in Eau Claire and live near campus, you'll soon have more options and more time to get where you need to go.
Officials with Eau Claire Transit told News 18 a new route is being added. It will go from UWEC's upper campus to lower campus and downtown every half an hour from 6 p.m. to 11:40 p.m.
Other buses will also run later. Monday through Friday, buses will now be out an extra hour at night, until 11:30 p.m.
The Saturday mall route will also now run until 11 p.m. And the Pablo route will run from noon until 11:30 p.m. on Sundays.