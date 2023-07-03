Eau Claire Transit to discontinue app

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Transit app will be discontinued in roughly two weeks.
The city announced the transit service will end its contract with TRANSLOC just six months after it was launched.
Transit specialist Tina Deetz said part of the reason they want to discontinue the app is because it isn't providing enough consistent data regarding automated passenger counts, as well as announcements that helped with route planning.
She said it isn't as helpful to passengers, either. With the current app, you can only look at 10 routes at a time and you can't find the bus route number very well, so they are on the hunt for a less complicated app.
"What we hope for with the new app is that it's very user friendly. When we started with this app there was of course some bumps in the road we had to get through," she said. "What we wanna do this time is maybe incorporate a few passengers and see what they've experienced in the past with bus tracking apps."
Passengers can no longer use TRANSLOC starting July 19. The google transit trip planner and rider’s guide and route information booklets can be used as alternative options for the time being.
Officials do not have an estimate on when a new app will be chosen.