Eau Claire Transit waives fees due to heat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can ride the bus for free in Eau Claire on Tuesday and Wednesday to get where you need to go and to stay cool.
Western Wisconsin counties including Eau Claire are in an excessive heat warning, with the heat index between 103 and 116 degrees as humidity will also be high.
Eau Claire Transit buses are air conditioned and will offer a place to cool down during the hot temperatures forecasted. You can find bus routes and schedules by clicking here.
The Eau Claire Community Haven House is also open from to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday they will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are a day shelter located at 502 South Farwell Street.
You can learn more about the upcoming forecast at wqow.com/weather.