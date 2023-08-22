 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 on this afternoon and 96 on Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT tonight.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM tonight to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower
80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Eau Claire Transit waives fees due to heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire Transit at UWEC
Adam Reed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can ride the bus for free in Eau Claire on Tuesday and Wednesday to get where you need to go and to stay cool. 

Western Wisconsin counties including Eau Claire are in an excessive heat warning, with the heat index between 103 and 116 degrees as humidity will also be high. 

Eau Claire Transit buses are air conditioned and will offer a place to cool down during the hot temperatures forecasted. You can find bus routes and schedules by clicking here

The Eau Claire Community Haven House is also open from to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday they will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are a day shelter located at 502 South Farwell Street. 

You can learn more about the upcoming forecast at wqow.com/weather

