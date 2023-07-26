Eau Claire Transit waiving fees Thursday due to heat, Haven House to be open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you need to get to where you're going on Thursday, you can do so in free and, importantly, air-conditioned space.
Eau Claire Transit announced they will be waiving fees for city buses on Thursday, July 27 due to the forecasted heat.
Haven House will be open on the 27th as a place to cool down. The community shelter is usually closed on Thursdays. They are located at 502 S. Farwell Street.
Stormtracker 18 meteorologist Austin Haskins reports highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday, with the heat index being over 100 degrees in the afternoon.
