 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Eau Claire Transit waiving fees Thursday due to heat, Haven House to be open

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire Transit at UWEC
Adam Reed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you need to get to where you're going on Thursday, you can do so in free and, importantly, air-conditioned space. 

Eau Claire Transit announced they will be waiving fees for city buses on Thursday, July 27 due to the forecasted heat.

Haven House will be open on the 27th as a place to cool down. The community shelter is usually closed on Thursdays. They are located at 502 S. Farwell Street. 

Stormtracker 18 meteorologist Austin Haskins reports highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday, with the heat index being over 100 degrees in the afternoon. 

You can find bus route information by clicking here

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you