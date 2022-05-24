Eau Claire USPS job fair aims to combat staffing shortage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The postal service is trying to combat a staffing shortage that has left some customers frustrated with their service.
USPS is hosting a 3-day hiring fair at the downtown Eau Claire post office. People are invited to stop in and apply.
USPS is hiring city and rural mail carriers, including a part-time position delivering rural mail on Sundays and holidays.
"You do become part of that community. You learn your customers and they look forward to seeing you every day," Lisa Wojnarowski, a workforce planning specialist with USPS said. "People look forward to seeing their mail carriers."
Wojnarowski said they've already had several applicants.
The job fair runs again during these times:
Wednesday May 25, 2022, 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.
Thursday May 26, 2022, 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
Eau Claire Post Office
225 E. Madison St.
Eau Claire, WI 54703
Applications are also accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.