Eau Claire voters support city, schools in referendum questions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Eau Claire, voters chose in favor of a number of questions that will have a direct impact on our community and taxes.
In the city of Eau Claire, a referendum asked voters to increase the tax levy to provide 15 new emergency response positions to the city. For the average homeowner in Eau Claire, the $1.4 million referendum will result in an additional $43.82 in taxes per year.
Eau Claire City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said the staff at the Eau Claire police and fire departments are grateful to see the support of the city.
"I talked to the chief of police today and he was saying how grateful he is that residents have engaged on this issue. Really people have shown up to express that they care about those first responders and that they are supporting the first responders like the first responders support them," she said.
Voters in the Eau Claire Area School District had another referendum question to answer. The school district was asking for more than $98 million to improve a number of area schools, including elementary schools, two middle schools and both of the high schools. Homeowners can expect to pay an additional $40 per year for every $100,000 in their home's value.
Superintendent Michael Johnson said he is grateful for community input whether or not it has been in support of this referendum.
"We're so appreciative to our Eau Claire school district families and the community. They know it's important for our kids to have a safe, healthy and flexible learning environment. The voters are showing that they have chosen to build for our kids and build for our future by supporting this referendum. Strong schools make for a strong community," he said.
If you live in Eau Claire County, you had your chance to weigh in on the legalization of marijuana.
Voters were asked: Should cannabis be legalized for adult use by Wisconsin residents at least 21 years of age, and in addition, be taxed and regulated in a manner similar to alcohol possession and use? This was just an advisory referendum — meaning no laws changed with it passing.