Eau Claire voters weigh in on election day experience

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the wait for the midterm elections finally over and the polls open, voters in Eau Claire weighed in on Tuesday about the voting experience, voter turnout and the issues that matter to them.
Overall, voters News 18 spoke with were in agreement the election process had gone smoothly with no major concerns or inconveniences. The issues voters cited for driving them to the polls ranged from the "wide open southern border" to a "good excuse to get out of the house."
Watch the video below for a glimpse at what voters had to say: